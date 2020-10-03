Plea to return memorial seat

A memorial bench to mark the life of Matt Murphy has been taken from The Terrace School in Alexandra. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/THE TERRACE SCHOOL

An Alexandra bench dedicated to the memory of a popular teacher and volunteer firefighter has disappeared.

The bench which was installed at The Terrace School to mark the life of Matt Murphy who taught at the school and was a station officer with the Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Mr Murphy died in May 2018 and the seat became a fixture of the schoolyard at the start of 2019.

Principal Sarah Graham said she was not sure when it was taken because it is school holidays, but believed it was some time during the past week.

She simply wants to have the distinctive grey steel bench returned.

"I wouldn’t ask any questions if it got put back where it was.

"It’s precious to us for our much-loved teacher and colleague who passed away and we would like it back so it’s for the kids and staff to take a moment to remember Matt Murphy."

Ms Graham said she believed expansion of the school’s car park had exposed the bench and made it more visible and accessible.

Therefore, it was easier to take.

"I just hope that the people will rethink, that they have a memorial bench and return it back to the school."

alexia.johnston@odt.co.nz