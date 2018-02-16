Police appeal for sightings of missing Alexandra man

Christopher James Bates.

Police are appealing for any information that could help them find a missing 22-year-old Alexandra man.

Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron said Christopher James Bates was last seen leaving his Central Alexandra home about 1pm on Sunday, February 11.

Mr Bates said that he was going to the river to meet a friend but has not been seen since, Det Sgt Cameron said.

"Chris is described as being of slim build, about 180cm tall, with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes."

He was last seen wearing a pair of dark shorts, a white t-shirt and sneaker style shoes, Det Sgt Cameron said.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Chris should please contact the Alexandra Police Station on 03 440 2500.