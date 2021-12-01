Police called to serious accident in rural Otago

Police are attending a serious accident involving heavy machinery on land near Millers Flat tonight.

A Police spokesman said emergency services were alerted to a grader which had rolled on Beaumont Station Rd about 8.30pm, but was unable to give information about the condition of the driver.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene and a rescue helicopter was on standby, but both were stood down a short time later.

‘‘The matter is now in the hands of police,’’ he said.