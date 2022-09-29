Police generally happy with Blossom Festival drivers

Police say they are pleased most drivers were keeping safe during the Alexandra Blossom Festival - but the message still wasn't getting through to some.

Over three days from Friday to Sunday (23-25 September), Otago Lakes District police staff conducted checks of more than 1200 drivers.

Checkpoints were set up in Ettrick and Cromwell and there was increased police presence on Central Otago roads.

The checkpoints focused on the key elements of keeping people safe on the roads: restraint, impairment, distracted driver and speed.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector James Ure said generally, those stopped were found to be complying with the law, but it was disappointing to find the message about road safety was still not getting through to some people.

"Thirty offences were detected and ticketed in the three-day period, including four occasions in which drivers were dangerously impaired by alcohol, returning evidential breath alcohol tests in excess of the legal limit."

"While that number might not seem so high out of 1200 vehicles, that's 30 cases where safety has been compromised, and someone's life potentially put at risk," Insp Ure said.

"We are asking you again - please, buckle up, put down the mobile phone, slow down, and if you've been drinking, using drugs, or you're excessively tired, please don't get behind the wheel.

"It's not just a matter of avoiding a ticket - it might save your life."