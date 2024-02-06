Police hunting serial loo smasher in Alexandra

Alexandra Police are investigating multiple reports of wilful damage to public toilets across the area over January.

Police say significant damage occurred at the Tarbert St toilets sometime overnight on Friday January 5 and at the Centennial Ave and Brandon St toilets overnight on Sunday January 11.

"Anyone that saw suspicious activity around these toilets at the relevant times, or entered one of the facilities on those nights and has information that could assist police is encouraged to get in touch."