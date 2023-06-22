Police raid Alexandra addresses

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have swooped on two locations in Alexandra this morning "seeking a person of interest".
Teams of officers converged on a house in Centennial Ave and an industrial address in Russell St.
At the peak of the operation six police cars were at Centennial Ave.
Officers were seen examining a car parked on the front lawn.
A neighbour told the ODT the address had recently been raided.
A police spokeswoman said the raids were “in relation to pre planned search warrant seeking person of interest”.