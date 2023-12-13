Police target 'high-risk' driving in Cardrona Valley

Road police in Cardrona Valley. Photo: Supplied

Drivers have been caught needlessly crossing the centre line, using their phones, not wearing seatbelts, speeding and carrying out unsafe passing manoeuvres in Cadrona Valley.

Police say they issued 32 infringements for these offences on Tuesday.

It was part of a targetted operation on Crown Range Road and Cardrona Valley Road.

"Driving while distracted, speeding, and failing to wear your seatbelt are all behaviours that increase the risk of crashes, which can result in serious injuries or even death," Otago Lakes Road policing sergeant Dylan Hannah-Jones said.

"For every 1km/h reduction in average speed across the roading network, there is a 6 percent reduction in fatal crash risk, or nearly a 30 percent reduction if speed is lowered by 5km/h."