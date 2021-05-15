Pollution standards breached

As temperatures begin to slide this month, two Otago towns have already notched their first dirty air days this year.

Cromwell and Alexandra both breached the national environmental limit for airborne particles on May 8.

The Otago Regional Council confirmed Cromwell recorded a further breach on Thursday.

The air quality breaches prompted a statement from the council urging people to burn dry firewood when heating their homes.

Council air quality scientist Sarah Harrison said the council knew many older homes in the region were not well-equipped to keep out the cold.

She encouraged residents to be mindful of air pollution when heating their homes.

"We know that temperatures in Otago drop very, very low over the colder months," she said.

"When considering home-heating options, ORC recommends taking a look at clean heating options like heat pumps and pellet fires."

"If you are depending on a log-burner for your home heating, please burn only dry, seasoned wood.

"Dry wood burns hotter, releasing fewer pollutants into the air and providing more efficient heat for your home."

She also discouraged banking fires down overnight, as low fires produced excessive smoke.