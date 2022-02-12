Pool users want council to try harder to support facility

Swim squad students share the Ranfurly Pool with members of the general public in January last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/RENEE WEIR

Pool users in the Maniototo are unhappy with the reduced hours announced for the Ranfurly Pool last week, saying staff shortages are not a new issue and perhaps it is time to look at upgrades that allow a longer season.

The Central Otago District Council announced late Waitangi Day afternoon that the pool would operate on reduced days and hours from February 9 because of a lack of qualified lifeguards to ensure safety at all swimming sessions.

It would be closed on Thursdays and Sundays and from 6pm weekdays during some weeks, the announcement said.

Following mostly negative feedback on the announcement, the council clarified it had prioritised swimming lessons, so children could continue their water safety education, in its decision to reduce the days and hours of operation.

Parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey said the council was aware the move would disappoint many people but, as the pool was about to lose two of its four staff, it had no option but to reduce the hours and days.

‘‘Ranfurly Pool needs a minimum of four staff members to operate the pool seven days a week — that’s two qualified lifeguards, and two assistants for reception and cleaning.

‘‘Unfortunately, we are now losing two staff to go to university. This leaves one qualified, and one assistant to operate the pool.’’

Community member and season pass holder Amie Pont said people were frustrated.

‘‘It is one of the core facilities in our community,’’ she said.

Finding lifeguards had been a problem historically and it seemed a more pragmatic approach was needed, Mrs Pont said.

‘‘Is there a way that we could help as a community?

‘‘Can we expand the centre and incorporate a wellness centre or a gym?’’

At present, the pool was partially heated with a limited season but if the heating was upgraded, there would be even more usage during winter when it was too cold to swim outdoors, she said.

A longer season would also mean more staff hours, making the job more attractive.

Renee Weir, a regular swimmer at the pool, said it was in poor repair, with paint peeling off in large chunks and a leaking roof.

Her suggestion would be to completely rebuild the pool as a community health and fitness facility, she said.

‘‘Especially in a rural area, it’s nice to have multi-purpose facilities.’’

Mrs Weir said the local community was very supportive of such initiatives, as had been shown in fundraising for Maniototo Hospital.

Until then, she and other parents were keen to volunteer as lifesavers but the checks and training needed meant it would be well into March before they could be certified.

Councillor and Maniototo Community Board member Stu Duncan said staff shortages were one of the issues found in small rural communities.

‘‘If they can find the appropriate skill sets, the problem will go away,’’ he said.

