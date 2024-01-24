Power out again in Central Otago

Central Otago has been plunged into darkness again with 8000 Aurora Energy customers losing power.

The outage happened from just before midnight on Tuesday.

It appeared to be a similar area and number of affected customers as last an outage last Friday.

Meanwhile, a planned outage for maintenance work was set for 7.30am to 8am today in Cromwell, with 17 customers affected in Chardonnay St, Hughes Cres and Pinot Noir Dr, Aurora's website showed.