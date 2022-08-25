Power out to properties after crash near Alexandra

A faults crew is working to restore electricity supply to several properties near Alexandra after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on McPherson Rd about 10.05am.

The concrete pole had been knocked over.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was treated at the scene.

An Aurora spokeswoman said a faults crew was working to restore power to 16 properties.

It hoped to have the work done by late afternoon and the company's website would be updated when more information came to hand, she said.

‘‘We remind people to please keep clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times."