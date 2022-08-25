Thursday, 25 August 2022

Updated 12.45 pm

Power out to properties after crash near Alexandra

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A faults crew is working to restore electricity supply to several properties near Alexandra after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on McPherson Rd about 10.05am.

    The concrete pole had been knocked over.

    A St John spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was treated at the scene.

    An Aurora spokeswoman said a faults crew was working to restore power to 16 properties. 

    It hoped to have the work done by late afternoon and the company's website would be updated when more information came to hand, she said.

    ‘‘We remind people to please keep clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times."

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter