Power outage hits hundreds in Alexandra

More than 1100 customers in the Alexandra area are without power this morning.

The Aurora Energy website is advising the unplanned outage is affecting 1188 customers in Alexandra, Chatto Creek, Galloway, Letts Gully, Little Valley, Springvale and Waikerikeri.

Power went off at 8.06am this morning.

The reason for the outage is still being investigated by Aurora.

Aurora has not provided a time for when power may return to area.