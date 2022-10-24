Monday, 24 October 2022

Pretty as a posy

    REPORT / PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT
    Petra Lawry (6) of Queenstown displays her posy from Scrubby Gully Peonies and Preserves at the Cromwell Farmers and Craft Market yesterday, as Scrubby Gully owner Jo Robinson serves Tom Donoghue of Wellington in the background.

    The day dawned fine and clear yesterday for the first of the season’s weekly Cromwell Farmers and Craft Market, nestled in the picturesque Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

    Vendor Glenda Rogers of Gertz Larder said the market had been running for the past 18 years, and she had had a stall for 17 of those.

    "Labour Weekend is usually pretty good and this has been a great turnout," she said.

    "Interest has increased with the [Lake Dunstan] bike trail and Covid brought a lot more New Zealand visitors here.

    Market manager Amanda Dalgliesh said the day had been "amazing".

    "We couldn’t have asked for better weather. We have most of our regular stallholders and a few new faces, and there will be more joining during the season as the produce ripens. 

     

     

     

