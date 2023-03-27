Proposed gun laws unfair, meeting told

National Party hunting and fishing spokesman Todd McClay speaks at a meeting in Alexandra organised by the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association’s Central Otago group, on Friday night. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Better, not more, rules were needed on gun ownership, a meeting in Alexandra heard on Friday night.

Members of New Zealand Deer Hunters Association groups from Central Otago, Upper Clutha and Queenstown Lakes district met with Southland MP Joseph Mooney and National spokesman for hunting and fishing Todd McClay to discuss proposed new gun laws.

Mr Mooney said he had had a gun licence since the age of 16.

"It’s important to get outdoors, hang out with mates and gather food."

Guns were also an important tool for farmers, he said.

Mr McClay said the price of licensing was the smallest part of the "havoc" about to be inflicted on responsible people.

One million people in New Zealand hunted and the National Party had established the portfolio of hunting and fishing to represent their interests, Mr McClay said.

"There is no dedicated voice for those who hunt and fish."

Mr McClay said he had started the parliamentary hunting club. When the game animal legislation was going through parliament he invited MPs and their families to go out hunting and talk to the hunting community.

That contact had influenced their perspective, which they then passed on to other members of their party, he said.

"Except the Greens.

"The point was, taking people who had no idea [about hunting] changed their minds completely."

People in cities were worried about guns after the terrorist shootings in Christchurch in 2019, he said.

Audience members were united in their belief that responsible gun owners were being punished for the actions of one who was not.

In Christchurch on March 15, 2019 a single person, who was later convicted of 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and engaging in a terrorist act, entered two mosques and shot those at Friday night prayers.

Mr McClay said more rules would not make people safer. There needed to be better rules, not more.

"It is hardly ever a licensed person who causes harm with firearms."

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association hunts assessor and professional guide Pete Henderson, from Cromwell, said gun laws were impacting pest control and safe ways to teach young people to shoot.

People who were doing everything by the law were being shafted, he said.

"It doesn’t seem to stop for us."

He was a range inspector and there had never been an incident on a range in 75 years, he said.

"Law-abiding citizens will become criminals. They are going to hide guns rather than register them due to the cost."

The proposed $1000 cost of renewing each of the 250,000 firearms licences would gather $250 million over 10 years, Mr McClay said.

"That’s a ridiculous amount of money to fund a system."

While the cost of a gun licence had not risen since 2009 he did not accept it would cost $1000 for each licence, he said.

"We want police spending time on those who use firearms criminally, not law-abiding gun owners."

National’s policy on hunting and fishing was being drafted and he could not release it until it was approved by caucus, Mr McClay said.

