Public helps police track missing van

Police have thanked members of the public who helped track down a stolen van and its driver in Central Otago yesterday.

Southern District Commander Mike Bowman said a man was apprehended yesterday morning in Central Otago after members of the public informed police of the movements of a stolen blue van.

The Creation Signs blue van had been taken from a work site in Invercargill on Monday and over the next couple of days had been driven to various parts of Southland.

Cmdr Bowman was grateful to those who reported sightings of the vehicle.

"It just shows that people were concerned around that type of behaviour as well as wanting to assist us," he said.

"It’s great, because we can’t be everywhere all the time. So we need the community and their eyes to be vigilant for us and let us know what they are observing."

Creation Signs manager Riki Shuttleworth said he was regularly getting calls from members of the public who had seen the van in locations throughout the province in the days after it was taken.

He was relieved knowing the vehicle was off the road and could be picked up from Cromwell.

Cmdr Bowman said the van driver’s activities would be further investigated.

In the Invercargill District Court yesterday, Taine Jackson Reece (23) was charged with stealing two motor vehicles, six charges of driving while disqualified, four charges of stealing food items, two charges of stealing petrol and using a bank card for financial gain.

The incidents incidents happened in Invercargill, Gore, Tuatapere, Balfour and Otautau from November 11 to 16.

At the time of the alleged offending, Taine was on bail on charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, two charges of stealing petrol and intentional damage, resulting from incidents at Tuatapere from October 24 to 26.

Reece appeared via audiovisual link from the Queenstown District Court yesterday and was remanded without plea by Judge Duncan Harvey to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 29.



TONI MCDONALD