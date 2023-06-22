Pupils partake in annual polar plunge

Clyde Primary School senior pupils, along with a few hardy parents and teachers, take to the waters of Lake Dunstan in their annual polar plunge.

Despite the temperature on land being a bone-chilling 3degC the hardy souls stripped down to swimsuits and dove right in.

Teacher Barb Lambeth told the children full immersion was required and dunking their heads to get wet hair would not count.

REPORT & PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

After the required dunking, they emerged shaking themselves and heading for towels and robes.

Parent Nicole Joyce, who joined daughter Devon Lambeth in the water, said afterwards it was not too bad as there was no wind to chill them.

The year 7 and 8 classes at Clyde Primary School had been doing polar plunges for more than 10 years, she said.