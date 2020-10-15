Queenstown to Dunedin scenic route approved

A new scenic route from Queenstown, through Central Otago, to Dunedin has been approved by the NZ Transport Agency.

NZTA said the 336km of road will promote stunning natural and cultural attractions via Middlemarch, Ranfurly, Omakau, Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell and Arrowtown.

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook said formal approval from the agency meant it was "all systems go" placing signs along the scenic route.

The NZTA had been working with Tourism Central Otago, Enterprise Dunedin, Dunedin City Council, Destination Queenstown and Queenstown Lakes District Council over the past 16 months.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said the route would encourage visitors to get out and explore more of the district.

"It is just another drawcard to attract visitors here to our piece of paradise on top of what is already a very rich tourism offering," Mr Cadogan said.

The route will be officially launched later this year.