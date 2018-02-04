Rail trail to feature in set of stamps

Honorary life advisory trustee of the Otago Central Rail Trail Daphne Hull stands in front of a section of the rail trail in Alexandra with a mock-up of the new stamp. Photo: Simon Henderson

The Otago Central Rail Trail will feature in a new set of stamps to be released on February 7.

New Zealand Post head of stamps and coins Simon Allison said the goal was to design a set of cycle trail stamps showcasing the diverse New Zealand landscape.

“We wanted to focus on what makes each trail unique, which includes things like environment, location and trail highlights.”

The rail trail is among six cycle trails around the country to be selected.

“We only had six stamps available, so it was quite hard to choose six from 22 stunning trails.

“We really loved the Otago trail as it has history and is very popular with tourists and Kiwis alike,” Mr Allison said.

Daphne Hull, one of the founders of the rail trail, said she never imagined it would be so successful when the process to set up the trail began 28 years ago.

As the first trail, it kick-started a $50 million investment by the government to develop other cycle trails, she said.

Mrs Hull, who was appointed as honorary life advisory trustee last year, said the rail trail provided an opportunity to enjoy sights that would otherwise remain impossible to see.

The 152km trail travels along the former route of the Otago Central Railway.

As well as the natural scenery, highlights along the trail include bridges and tunnels showcasing the engineering history of the country.

- Simon Henderson