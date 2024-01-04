Rail trail pals

Photo: Linda Robertson

Twelve friends celebrate completing a section of the Otago Central Rail Trail yesterday.

They started at Middlemarch and planned to travel from Hyde to Naseby today, group member Bradley Schaare said.

They knew each other from high school and university, he said. They are (front, from left) Lucy Kneebone, of London, her sister Tessa Kneebone, of Wellington, Keely Park, of Melbourne, Jamieson Hudson and husband Alex Hudson, of Hamilton, Amie Paternoster, of Wellington, and Rebekah Smith, of Christchurch; (back) Mr Schaare, of Wellington, Elliot Smith, of Wellington, Olivia Shanks, of Auckland, Judah Finnigan, of Auckland, and Deanna Dowling, of Wellington.