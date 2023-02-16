Ranfurly boil water notice lifted

Ranfurly's boil water notice has been lifted now the reservoir level has recovered, the council says.

"This afternoon we have received confirmation through our water quality testing that there is no further need to boil water," the Central Otago District Council said in a statement.

"Although the reservoir level has recovered, we will be monitoring this closely, along with the river level."

Restrictions were still in force, meaning water was for essential use only and garden watering was prohibited.

Water restrictions still apply elsewhere in the Maniototo as well as the Omakau/Ophir area, the council said.