Region tops NZ tourism spending

The weekly market at the Cromwell Heritage Precinct, overlooking Lake Dunstan, is just one of many attractions bringing visitors to Central Otago. PHOTO: WILL NELSON, TOURISM CENTRAL OTAGO

Central Otago has topped the list of the country’s 31 regions for growth in total visitor spend for 2021, despite the challenges facing tourism from Covid-19.

The region recorded 19.3% growth in spend compared with 2020 with the next closest region being Clutha at 19.1%, putting it well ahead of the national average of 4%.

Spend on retail was the most significant proportion of visitor spending in the region, at 65%.

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook said New Zealanders more than made up for the loss of international visitors to the region, which together with the growing profile of Central Otago, helped communities to thrive in tricky times.

"Although 2021 continually provided new challenges caused by the Covid pandemic to every corner of New Zealand, particularly with the ongoing limitations for travel and business, we should celebrate these results and be thankful that our community has benefited from the commitment of New Zealanders to explore their own country," he said.

"Visitors have always been important to Central Otago’s economy, as in our small communities those employed in tourism are the same people who are volunteer firefighters, school bus drivers, club volunteers, and so on, the roles that are the very fabric of our communities."

Infrastructure like the Central Otago Touring Route and the Lake Dunstan Trail provided even more compelling reasons to explore the region, Mr Rushbrook said.

"Anecdotally we are hearing that some tourism operators have never been so busy, but like almost every other sector, many are struggling to find staff."

Independent visitor insight research undertaken in the latter half of 2021 showed visitor expectations were exceeded when they visited Central Otago and that it had strong appeal for short breaks and holidays.

The research highlighted that the success of the region was in its authentic experiences, people and environment, he said.

Central Otago District Council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said work was almost complete on a destination management framework focused on ensuring the demands of the visitor economy achieved the right balance so the residents of Central Otago were happy and continued to welcome visitors.

"We have always taken the view the visitors must enrich the people and place of Central Otago, and so we are really excited to share what that will look like in the coming months," she said.