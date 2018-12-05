Repairs to begin on Cromwell bridge

Repairs were needed to the bridge joint at the eastern end for road users' safety. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is preparing to start work on the Deadman's Point Bridge in Cromwell at the intersection of State Highways 8B and 8.

Repairs were needed to the bridge joint at the eastern end for road users' safety and would be carried out by the Aspiring Highways maintenance team, a NZTA statement said.

The work is scheduled to take place at nights from 7pm this Sunday until the morning of December 14.

However, traffic will be reduced to one lane with stop/go traffic management for the full duration of the work - day and night - as the bridge joint needs to cure with minimal movements on it.

Motorists travelling across the bridge could expect minor delays, the NZTA statement said.