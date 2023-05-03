Representing New Zealand in their sports

There must be something in the water.

This week Cromwell College celebrated the success of three pupils who have been selected to represent New Zealand in their respective sports.

Grace Tiko (16), Shyla Mulholland (13) and Jono Hansen (11) were honoured with a special school assembly and full school haka on Tuesday to acknowledge their sporting success.

Last week, Grace, a year 11 pupil, was named in a New Zealand Secondary Schools team to tour Australia in July, subject to passing a fitness test.

She found out she had made the team while on a school exchange last week, during halftime of a netball game.

"I was so stunned, I couldn’t even speak.

"The rest of the game I was in a daze ... I was shocked."

Grace started playing netball aged 8, after moving from Fiji to New Zealand.

"It’s amazing where sports can take you," she said.

"I love the friends you make and the bonds you create when you play a game together."

Cromwell College Senior A netball coach Megan Anderson said Grace had worked hard to get the opportunity to trial.

"[Her selection] has required hard work, determination, passion, and a dedication to do what it takes.

"It has also taken the support of those around her, including friends, family, and the wider netball community."

Shyla, a year nine pupil, has been selected to compete for New Zealand in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu 2023 World Championships, held in July in Dallas, Texas.

Cromwell College athletes (from left) are Grace Tiko, Shyla Mulholland and Jono Hansen. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

She started learning BJJ with her father as a form of self-defence, but quickly grew to love the sport.

"I just was obsessed with it."

Her team, Cromwell-based Hammerhead Mixed Martial Arts, were the source of her motivation, she said.

"[I love] the sport because I’ve got a great team."

Shyla is no stranger to the world stage, having won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Although Covid pushed pause on her international fighting, she has continued to train and fight nationally, winning five national titles along with both South and North Island titles.

She has the most BJJ wins (64) of any female in New Zealand, including adults.

Year seven pupil Jono has been selected for the New Zealand BMX Mighty Elevens Test Team and is set to travel to Australia in July where he will compete in an invitational cultural exchange with Australia.

He first hopped on a bike as a 4 year old, competing in his first event a year later.

"My parents took me down to the track and I just loved it," Jono said.

"I like when the gate drops and it’s just you and the track and the other riders."

He will join nine other BMXers in the team, who qualified for the event in March.

Jono said it felt "amazing" to make the team.

