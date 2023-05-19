Residents about to be limescale-free

An aerial view of the Lake Dunstan water supply site at Clyde, part of the $16.1million upgrade to Alexandra and Clyde water supplies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It will be farewell to the limescale in the bottom of the kettle in Alexandra and Clyde when Central Otago’s biggest council infrastructure project in a generation is completed at the end of the month.

The Central Otago District Council’s (CODC) $16.1million upgrade to Alexandra and Clyde water supplies began in 2018 and included expanding the Clyde bore field and constructing a membrane treatment plant and water storage tanks. A main pipeline between Clyde and Alexandra, completed in 2020, was part of the project.

CODC capital projects programme manager Patrick Keenan said staff and contractors involved in the Lake Dunstan water supply project should be very proud.

"Despite some Covid curve balls, the project came in very close to budget and only a few weeks out from our revised timeline, which is a real testament to the hard work contributed by the people involved.

"The benefits this project will bring to our community, as we bid farewell to the dreaded limescale, will be felt for generations to come."

Removing the limescale may cause temporary changes to the taste and smell of tap water initially due to a change in chlorine levels and the water softening.

As the water softened, the last of the limescale would be flushed through taps or water-fed appliances and down the drain. The transition posed no public health or safety risk. Flushing taps would speed up the process.

"Although you may notice a change at first, we want to assure you that the new supply is providing safe, healthy and clean water to our communities and complies with the New Zealand drinking water standards," Mr Keenan said.

Another benefit of the new system was generators that would kick in within two minutes of any power outage ensuring a reliable water supply, no matter what the conditions.

A blessing ceremony by local iwi would take centre stage at an official opening event.

Water services staff were looking forward to showing the public around the treatment plant, Mr Keenan said.

"In spring, when the weather starts to warm up, we will be opening the treatment plant for a public open day.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to share information with the community around how the treatment plant works to supply reliable and safe water."