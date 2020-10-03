Restricted fire season for Central Otago

People planning open air fires in Central Otago will need a permit from today after a restricted fire season was declared.

Fire and Emergency have updated the fire season days after much of the region was blanketed in snow.

The restricted zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Ōmarama and Middlemarch.

Otago's principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said high winds were forecast across Central Otago over the weekend.

"With grass drying quickly across Central Otago, at this time of year a fire can start from the smallest spark, especially in rural and semi-rural areas," Still said.

"That's why we are moving to a restricted season.

"We don't want people lighting fires unless there's little or no wind forecast."

Warnings for gale force north-westerlies with gust reaching up 130kmh have been issued for Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland, Fiordland and the Canterbury High Country this weekend.