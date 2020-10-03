Saturday, 3 October 2020

Restricted fire season for Central Otago

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    People planning open air fires in Central Otago will need a permit from today after a restricted fire season was declared.

    Fire and Emergency have updated the fire season days after much of the region was blanketed in snow.

    The restricted zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Ōmarama and Middlemarch.

    Otago's principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said high winds were forecast across Central Otago over the weekend.

    "With grass drying quickly across Central Otago, at this time of year a fire can start from the smallest spark, especially in rural and semi-rural areas," Still said.

    "That's why we are moving to a restricted season.

    "We don't want people lighting fires unless there's little or no wind forecast."

    Warnings for gale force north-westerlies with gust reaching up 130kmh have been issued for Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland, Fiordland and the Canterbury High Country this weekend.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter