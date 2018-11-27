Restructure brings job loss

Alexandra's Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery manager Maurice Watson has lost his job through museum restructuring carried out because of the facility's financial losses.

Museum board chairman Russell Garbutt said yesterday Mr Watson's role was being "disestablished'', which had triggered a notice period.

Mr Garbutt said the date on which Mr Watson would finish had not been confirmed, but it would likely be in about a month.

When asked if Mr Watson would receive a redundancy payment, Mr Garbutt declined to comment, saying it was an employment issue.

Mr Garbutt said the museum restructure was being made because of continued financial losses of Central Stories and had been considered by board members over the past six months after the seriousness of the museum's difficulties had been realised.

Staff had been able to consult on the restructuring proposal, Mr Garbutt said. Board members had voted unanimously in favour of the restructure, and museum volunteers had also been advised and were largely supportive of the changes.

Mr Garbutt said the museum had lost about $20,000 a year for the past three years, and had been advised that if it continued to lose that much money it would use up all of its cash reserves in the next few years.

"We just couldn't keep on doing that ... We need to live within our means and recognise that we have to do things differently to make that happen.''

Mr Garbutt said the museum board's financial situation had forced the restructure, but the restructure would also present opportunities.

At present, Mr Watson works 30 hours a week at the museum and there is also a part-time administration staff member, whose role will continue. There was also previously a part-time exhibition technician, who left her role recently.

Now two new roles will be created: a part-time role overseeing the museum, and a part-time role for a person or group to oversee the art gallery within Central Stories.

Mr Garbutt said rumours the art gallery was closing were incorrect, and the gallery would continue to be a vital part of Central Stories.

Central Stories receives $45,000 annually from the Central Otago District Council and $75,000 annually from the Vincent Community Board for operating costs. The combined funding is about 75% of the museum's annual operating costs. Other money was earned through things such as sales in the museum's shop and commission on artworks sold in the gallery, Mr Watson said.

He said Central Stories' financial difficulties pointed to a broader issue facing museums nationwide. Many museums struggled to get sufficient funding and were run almost entirely by volunteers.

Mr Garbutt said Mr Watson had achieved much in the three and a-half years he had managed Central Stories, particularly in the art gallery, to which he was "very dedicated''.

When approached for comment, Mr Watson said he was pleased to have "raised the bar'' of the museum's gallery, including through various large and new exhibitions.

He declined to comment about opportunities he might pursue.

pam.jones@odt.co.nz