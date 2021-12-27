Retirement village project gets go-ahead

The development of Clyde’s new lifestyle and retirement village, Aurum on Clutha, is set to proceed early next year. From left are Vincent Community Board chairman Martin McPherson, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan, Aurum on Clutha directors Pat Houlahan and Neville Brummer, sales manager Warren Galletly and independent director Tim Coughlan. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

After four years of planning, developers are set to break ground on a new retirement village in Clyde early next year.

On Thursday the Central Otago District Council granted resource consent for Aurum on Clutha, a lifestyle village situated between State Highway 8 and Muttontown Rd, near Clyde.

The main entrance to the village will be off Muttontown Rd.

Original plans showed the development covering 12ha of land bordering Sunderland St. However, they were redesigned earlier this year to reflect a change in scope to 7.8ha.

In March the council accepted a private plan change from developers to rezone the land.

The $90million retirement development will consist of 122 villas and a 60-bed aged-care facility.

Villas will range between 90sqm and 165sqm in size and the aged-care facility — scheduled for the development’s second stage in 2023 — will include a hospital, dementia unit and palliative care as well as rest-home care.

Clyde-based developer and director Pat Houlahan, along with directors Neville Brummer and Tim Coughlan, are partnering with HPA Group, which will project manage the staged development, to bring the project to fruition.

The group specialises in retirement village development and was involved in GoldenView Lifestyle Village in Cromwell and Dunstan Hospital.

The company will be involved with project design and construction management, as well as support services in accounting, industry compliance and management of the village.

Mr Houlahan said that after four years he was excited to see the project come to fruition.

"It’s just great — it’s a bit of an early Christmas present for each of us,"he said last week.

"We’re just looking forward to getting things under way."

Keeping retirees in the community they lived in and close to family had been a big motivation, Mr Houlahan said.

"The main thing is we’re stopping other people from here going away to other communities.

"For many, their families and lives are here, so staying around them is important."

Director Neville Brummer — who is also managing director of HPA Group — said the project would boost employment in the region, as the hospital facility was planned to employ 80 to 85 people and another 20 in the lifestyle village.

About 200 people would be employed through the development’s construction phase, a period of up to six years.

The retirement village would also relieve pressure on the region’s already stretched housing market, he said.

"It creates houses, because it releases houses in a housing shortage."

The district council planning team had played a key role in getting the project to this point, he said.

Rather than build a bowling rink, the village would maintain close community links by supporting both Alexandra and Clyde Bowling Clubs financially and providing a 12-seater minibus to each.

"We’re a village from the community that supports the community."

Aurum on Clutha sales and marketing manager Warren Galletly would be based at the development site to take expressions of interest in the village.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said he was pleased to see an important need being met by private enterprise.

"We’ve seen from the speed of which the Cromwell village filled up there is a need for such facilities here in Central Otago," Mr Cadogan said.

Vincent Community Board chairman Martin McPherson offered his congratulations to all involved.

"I’m really looking forward to the finished product, along with other people," he said.

