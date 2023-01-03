Return of festival worth the wait

Cool! Festival first-timer Hugo Garrett (2) was happy with his fluffy at the Cromwell Food and Wine festival yesterday. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER

It was third time lucky for the organisers of a wine and food festival in Cromwell yesterday.

Old Cromwell Inc chairwoman Helen Scoles said at 30degC, it was a stark contrast to two years ago when 5cm of rainfall forced the cancellation of the annual Cromwell Wine & Food Festival.

Covid was the reason for cancelling last year’s event, so the sun yesterday was wonderful.

The grounds of the historic McNulty house in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct were picturesque with tables and chairs set up on the lawn.

Eight Central Otago wineries had their best vintages on offer.

Cocktails, craft beer and a wide variety of food — from hamburgers to macarons — were also available.

Dunedin-based mixologists Alex Stoddart (left) and Jaz Campbell prepare cocktails for Hannah Wallace, Tanya Wallace and Caitlin McEvoy.

Live music from Pearly McGrath and the Dirty Monkey Duo added to the ambience.

The Old Cromwell committee had held the event to raise money for maintenance and upkeep of the heritage precinct for more than 10 years, Ms Scoles said.

Pania Dalley, of Te Anau, said she had been to the festival several times and was there yesterday with her partner and daughter.

Sitting in the sun was lovely as this time last year she had been working in the Antarctic.

Festival first-timer Sarah Garrett said it was the first time the event had been held since her family had moved to Cromwell.

Son Hugo seemed happy with a fluffy drink, while husband Danny was keen to try some of the offerings from the food trucks.

By: Julie Asher