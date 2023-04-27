Reuse, recycle shop closing

Wastebusters announced yesterday it was closing its Alexandra reuse shop and Alexandra recycling services on June 30.

Wastebusters general manager Tony Pfeiffer saidthe lease on the Alexandra site was due for renewal on June 30 and Wastebusters had to face up to commercial realities.

"We’ve had to make the hard call that it’s not financially viable for us to continue to operate on the Alexandra site," Mr Pfeiffer said.

"The Wānaka operations for Wastebusters have subsidised the running of the Alexandra reuse shop and Alexandra recycling services over the last eight years."