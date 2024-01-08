Riders turn out in force to have fun

Cycling a 96km loop around Lake Dunstan under the January sun sounds like an extreme New Year’s resolution.

But on Saturday morning more than 100 people did just that.

The riders were taking part in the Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge, a race in which entrants depart from Cromwell before powering through Northburn, Tarras and Luggate on a route that involves them making use of two state highways.

Before the race, event organiser Bill Godsall said last year’s event had attracted 115 riders, a number they had already blown past this time around.

"We’re probably thinking maybe 150-160 riders today which would be great."

Mr Godsall said the increase in numbers was partly due to the monetary and logistical demands that went into planning such an event.

"It’s not part of a series or the tour of Southland, it’s not part of the tour of New Zealand.

"It’s just a fun event run by the local promotion group to give people that come to Cromwell and Central Otago something to do over the holiday period.

"Go and bike 92km for a bit of fun."

Cyclists cross the Cromwell bridge near the start of the Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge on Saturday. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

Colleen McKinnel, who was waiting at the finish line to cheer on son Liam O’Rourke, 17, said it was his third time competing in the race and probably would not be his last. He loves it.

"We’re from Gore, so we come up because it’s handy.

"First time he was, you know, spat out the back.

"The second race was pretty good. I think he was 14th. Hopefully he goes well today."

Liam went on to take third place in the under-20 men’s category and 13th overall in 2hr 2min 54sec.

Cantabrian Craig Oliver took first overall in 1hr 58min 59sec.

Organised on behalf of the Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group, the Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge is an event with more than 25 years of history in the region.

