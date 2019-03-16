Ridge to be stabilised

Pinnacle Ridge. PHOTO: NZ TRANSPORT AGENCY

Contractors will spend 11 weeks securing Pinnacle Ridge, at the Nevis Bluff, after an inspection last June detected movement.

NZ Transport Agency Central Otago maintenance contractor Mark Stewart said the movement had been closely monitored since, a detailed inspection of the area was done in November and design work had now been completed.

As part of the project, set to begin on March 26, more than 80 rock bolts would be used to stabilise the mass.

Mr Stewart said the work would cost $950,000 and was expected to be finished by mid-June.