Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Road closed after milk tanker rolls at Patearoa

    By Julie Asher
    This map supplied by Fulton Hogan shows the location of the crash.
    There were no reports of tears but there was spilt milk at Patearoa early today.

    The Patearoa road was closed at the  Waipiata-Kyburn Rd and Gimmerburn-Waipiata Rd intersection from around 1am after a milk tanker and trailer rolled.

    A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries or any other vehicle involved, just milk leaking.

    The road would remain closed until the vehicle was recovered, a Fulton Hogan spokeswoman said.

     

