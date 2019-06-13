Road reopens after truck crash blocks road near Tarras

A Toll transport truck blocks SH8 south of Tarras. Photo: Pam Jones

One person is injured after a Toll transport truck crashed and ended up on its side, blocking the highway near Tarras this morning.

St John confirmed one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Cromwell Medical Centre.

Police said they were called to the scene about 7.35am after receiving reports a truck was on its side blocking the Cromwell-Tarras Rd just south of Tarras.

SH8 was closed for hours after the crash and was only reopened after 2pm.

NZTA said contractors have advised motorists to still expect some delays because traffic had built up.

A spokeswoman for Toll late this morning confirmed that one of its vehicles had been involved.

"Toll takes safety extremely seriously and the welfare our people and the community is our highest priority.

"We are supporting our driver, and cooperating with authorities and emergency services.

"We will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”