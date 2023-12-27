Rodeo brings thrills, spills to town

Eight seconds — it can seem a short time or a lifetime depending on where you are sitting.

For riders in the open bull ride at the Millers Flat Rodeo yesterday, that time appeared elusive with few managing to hold on for the full time, tossed off the back of their allotted bull.

The bulls had little regard for those considered rodeo royalty — even champion cowboy Johnson Davis was tossed in the dirt.

Loche Cowan, of Gore, competes in the open bull ride at the 58th Millers Flat Rodeo yesterday. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMSON

However, the future of the sport is in good hands if the junior and novice competitions were anything to go by, with many younger riders staying on past the timing buzzer.

In the barrel racing, riders showed speed and skill to carefully make their way around the barrels.

It was the open competition that brought the thrills.

Hastings cowboy Joseph Whitelock is thrown from his horse during the open saddle bronc competition.

Riders and horses leaned deep in to the barrels, trying to avoid knocking them over while making a sprint to the finish.

Despite the threat of rain, there were cowboy hats and boots aplenty as rodeo fans, and visitors to Central Otago were out in force to support the annual event.

Pint-sized cowboy Billy Cooper, 5, of Alexandra, was a man of few words but said his favourite event to watch was the steer roping. While he was not competing yesterday, he already had two roping wins under his belt.

Megan Staples, of Alexandra, competes in the open barrel race at the rodeo.

He was looking forward to watching his dad compete.

Millers Flat Rodeo president Thomas Ward said as a sport rodeo was growing in numbers, and he was pleased with the turn out of competitors and spectators.

"It’s been a great day, the weather has held off for us brilliantly, and yeah, good crowd."

