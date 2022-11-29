Roxburgh Area School prizes

Dux, Jessamy Wales.

Prizes awarded at the recent Roxburgh Area School prizegiving were as follows:

Year 9

Meg Beaumont, citizenship, diligence; Lachie Dance, digital technology; William Davis, maths, science, health, digital technology, citizenship, diligence; Levi Gazeley, English, science, social studies, PE, citizenship; Iesha Ledua, English, science, diligence; Aidan Smitheram, diligence; Shane Warren, digital technology; Cooper Welsh, maths, social studies, science, PE, health, citizenship, diligence; Trey Whitu, PE, te reo Maori; Jordy Wilson, maths, food technology; Ella Mooney, English, maths, science, social studies, health, te reo Maori, citizenship, diligence, winner in the ODT Extra secondary schools creative writing competition, year 9 top scholar.

Year 10

Gabrielle Beaumont, diligence; Maddison Excell, PE; Cloe Mason, maths, food technology, citizenship, diligence; Jess Mckerchar, maths, science, PE, food technology, citizenship, diligence; Issy McNeish, food technology, citizenship, diligence; Luc Michot, citizenship, diligence, online learning achievement award; Brydee Patrick, food technology, diligence; Max Steele, maths, PE, food technology, citizenship, diligence; Cortney Thompson, English, maths, science, social studies, health, food technology, citizenship, diligence; Blake Buchan, English, maths, science, social studies, PE, health, digital technology, food technology, diligence, joint top scholar in year 10; Jude Moore, English, maths, science, social studies, health, digital technology, food technology, citizenship, diligence, joint top scholar in year 10.

Year 11

Sienna Dance, PE, life skills; Caleb Darling, PE, commerce; Emily Holmes, PE; Eva Richards, life skills, citizenship, diligence; Brayden Welsh-Tinnock, PE; Flynn Welsh, maths, commerce, PE, diligence, ceta medal for achievement and attitude in a commerce subject; Alysha Ellison, art, English, PE, citizenship, diligence, online learning achievement award, year 11 top scholar.

Year 12

Jakhiya Haworth, PE; Tiffany Henry-Hewson, English, maths, art, diligence, online learning achievement award; Danielle Andrews, maths, PE, English, home economics, citizenship, diligence, online learning achievement award, prize for food technology, joint year 12 top scholar; Luke Mckerchar, maths, PE, English, citizenship, diligence, online learning achievement award, prize for excellence in engineering, pioneer energy science and technology scholarship, joint year 12 top scholar.

Year 13

Shannon Andrews-Miles, citizenship, diligence, online learning achievement award, memento of the school; Josh Ballschmiede, citizenship, diligence, memento of the school; Sarah Gunn, media studies, English, maths, PE, citizenship, diligence, central lakes trust scholarship, award for excellence in distance learning, memento of the school; L’kaiyah Himiona, memento of the school; Katie Holmes, prize for outstanding achievement in a secondary-tertiary programme, memento of the school; Caleb Kitto, citizenship, memento of the school; Molly Kirkpatrick, statistics, health, citizenship, diligence, award for excellence in distance learning, Otago Polytechnic principal’s scholarship, memento of the school; Keiran Marsh, citizenship, diligence, memento of the school; Stevie McFadgen, memento of the school; Myah Richards, citizenship, memento of the school, citizenship, diligence, prime minister’s vocational excellence award, Breen scholarship; Shahni Whitu, citizenship, memento of the school; Jessamy Wales, English, statistics, PE, biology, citizenship, diligence, central lakes trust scholarship, memento of the school.

Cultural awards

Alysha Ellison, visual arts; Lloyd Manihera, kapa haka; Neeve Orchard, kapa haka; Sarah Gunn, media studies; Shahni Whitu, kapa haka.

Sports awards

Year 9: Levi Gazeley, athletics — 2nd Otago secondary schools’ championships u14 boys high jump.

Year 10: netball — NZAS South Island team, basketball — NZAS South Island team.

Year 11: Caleb Darling, rugby — NZAS South Island team.

Year 12: Jakhiya Haworth, rugby and ki o rahi — NZAS South Island team.

Year 13: Keiran Marsh, basketball, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ, Central Otago u17, volleyball, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ; Sarah Gunn, netball, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ, Central Otago/Upper Clutha u18, volleyball, NZAS South Island; Caleb Kitto, basketball, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ, rugby, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ, u18 Otago country; Jessamy Wales, netball, NZAS South Island, equestrian, regular top 3 South Island showjumping championships; Joshua Ballschmiede, football, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ; Shahni Whitu, netball, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ, ki o rahi, NZAS South Island, NZAS NZ; L’Kaiyah Himiona, netball, NZAS South Island, basketball, NZAS South Island.

Trophy awards

Sarah Gunn, tennis, senior girls champion, table tennis, senior girls champion, athletics, senior girls champion, netball, Rooney cup for excellence and achievement, joint Wales trophy for leadership and contribution, cross country, Leith trophy for senior girls champion; Luke McKerchar, tennis, senior boys champion; Caleb Kitto, table tennis, senior boys champion, swimming, Whyte trophy, senior boys champion, athletics, senior boys champion, rugby, Crossan cup for outstanding achievement; Jessamy Wales, badminton, senior girls champion, netball, joint Wales trophy for leadership and contribution, Molyneux, athletics, champion house, Teviot, swimming, Moseley trophy for champion house; Tyler Steele, badminton, senior boys champion; Grace Affleck, netball, Pringle cup for attitude and improvement; Keiran Marsh, cross country, Lawson trophy for senior boys champion, basketball, Pasco trophy for excellence and effort.

Premier sports awards

Maddi Excell, year 9-10 best all-round sportswoman; Levi Gazeley, year 9-10 best all-round sportsman; Tyler Steele, contribution to sport trophy; Caleb Kitto and Sarah Gunn, best all-round sportsperson trophy.

Special awards

Lloyd Manihera, mana pounamu award; Shahni Whitu, mana pounamu award, he whare wananga award; Jessamy Wales, ODT Class Act award, joint leadership trophy, school speech cup, board of trustees student representative prize, senior scholar and recipient of an Otago University scholarship, dux; Sarah Gunn, ODT Class Act award, joint leadership trophy, all-round participation cup; Josh Ballschmiede, school council leaders trophy; Keiran Marsh, school council leaders trophy; Cooper Welsh, school council cup for most appreciated student; Neeve Orchard, contribution to cultural activities cup; Issy McNeish, personal excellence award for endeavour and effort in year 9 or 10; Jude Moore, participation and excellence in year 9 or 10 trophy.