Roxburgh Lotto Strike player wins $200,000

A lucky Lotto Strike player from Otago will also celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Roxburgh in Otago.

Two lucky Lotto players from Northland and Kāpiti Coast will also be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division/

The winning tickets were sold at Gloss in Northland and New World Waikanae in Kāpiti Coast.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.