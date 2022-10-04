Safety concerns delay water park permit

Kiwi Water Park, which operated on Lake Dunstan at Lowburn last year, is waiting to find out if it can open this year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Kiwi Water Park co-owner Emily Rutherford said the company is still awaiting a decision on its permit to know if it can open the inflatable park on Lake Dunstan this summer.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) confirmed the water park had a year-by-year recreational permit to operate, with no right to renew.

Linz head of Crown property Sonya Wikitera said Linz was the decision-maker over what activities could go ahead on Lake Dunstan and each application was assessed on a case-by-case basis.

"We previously granted recreation permits allowing the water park to operate over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 summer seasons.

"However, traffic safety concerns have slowed down processing the water park’s permit application for the 2022-23 season.

"The safety of all visitors, including freedom campers, to this popular recreation area is our top priority.

"We are working closely with Waka Kotahi and Central Otago District Council to assess whether risk mitigation measures may allow the water park to open again this year."

All parties attended a meeting in June. The traffic assessment report indicated that the amount of traffic accessing the site generally was an issue, apportioning about one-third of this to the water park.

"Toitu Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand has not suggested the area become a no-freedom camping zone, however all activities need to be considered in light of the safety issue related to the traffic," Ms Wikitera said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior safety engineer Roy Johnston said it designed and installed tourist signs on the roadside at the water park’s expense before last summer.

Fencing proposed at the southern access was intended to manage vehicle access to the site and ensure customers used the northern access point. The consent conditions required the water park to submit details of the fencing to Waka Kotahi for approval before any work started.

"As it turned out, this process was not followed and fencing was installed that did not meet the minimum standards specified in the consent conditions.

"This was raised with the water park and with CODC, which advised on the minimum fencing standard required with the intention this would be addressed for subsequent seasons," Mr Johnston said.

Mr Johnston said he understood members of the Lowburn community complained to the council about the water park.

"We had concerns about the fencing and raised them with CODC and the applicant so they could be resolved," he said.

Ms Rutherford said there was no alternative site to move the water park in Central Otago, and they "really would like to stay here".

"We have put all the infrastructure in place and all our staff are ready to go," she said.

The Central Otago District Council has yet to answer questions about the situation.

By: Tracie Barrett