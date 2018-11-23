Sandbags at the ready: Central river threatens town

The Manuherikia River floods the outskirts of the Ophir township. Photo: Central Otago District Council

The Ophir district is on standby for sandbagging as the Manuherikia River continues to rise following this week's flooding.

A Central Otago District Council statement said there was a high level alert on the river and it was expected to peak about lunchtime today.

Sandbags are available from the Ophir Hall for Ophir residents who feel their property is under threat from water levels.

An Otago Regional Council statement said snowmelt was contributing to the high Manuherikia River levels and the river was being closely monitored by ORC staff.

The snowmelt is expected to cause river levels to fluctuate.

Meanwhile, the MetService says daytime heating and local wind convergence are expected to produce a few showers about inland parts of the South Island this afternoon and evening.

Some of these showers could be heavy.

There is also a low chance of "one or two" thunderstorms about inland parts of Southland and Otago later this afternoon and early evening, which could bring heavy rain and hail.

In the Clutha the following areas remain under boil water notices :

North Bruce (including Tokoiti)

Glenkenich

North Richardson

Tuapeka West, Evans Flat

Waihola

Stirling township

Benhar

Cherry Lane

South Bruce

A water tanker has been brought to Suffolk St in Tapanui.

Conserve water notices have been issued in the following areas:

Balclutha

Milton

Tapanui

Tuapeka East

Balmoral 1 & 2