Friday, 8 October 2021

Scrub fire sparked by burn embers quickly controlled

    PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    Quick action and forethought prevented potential disaster yesterday afternoon.

    Embers from a controlled burn on the outskirts of Alexandra ignited scrub in a neighbouring row of pine trees.

    Five fire crews from Alexandra and Dunstan attended and quickly brought the fire under control.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman at the scene said those conducting the controlled burn had planned ahead and had hoses on standby.

    They acted quickly to dampen down the fire when it started, he said.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene just after noon and had the blaze contained shortly afterwards.

     - Shannon Thomson

