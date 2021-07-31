Search resumes for Clyde teen

Caitlin Blanch was last seen hopping off a school bus in Alexandra about 8am on Tuesday. Photo: supplied

The search for missing 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch has recommenced due to fresh electronic data being gathered after police had suspended the physical search yesterday.

Caitlin has been missing from her home in Clyde since 8am on Tuesday after last being seen getting off a school bus in Alexandra.

Yesterday, police and Search and Rescue volunteers called off the search for Blanch after it had been going for 72 hours.

But this morning police updated that the search had "recommenced today based on further information gathered".

That information "relates to further analysis of electronic data", a spokesperson said.

"Caitlin's family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe," the spokesperson said.

"We are urging Caitlin to make contact with Police, a family member or friend. Police continue to appeal for sightings of Caitlin, or any information which may assist in the search."

Approximately 35 police and LandSAR volunteer searchers are scouring an area from Alexandra towards Omakau today.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of the teen or any information which may assist in the search.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210728/6065.

Yesterday, police said they believed she could be in the greater Otago area or beyond. The spokesperson said at this time, there is nothing to suggest any foul play is involved.

"We just want to know she is safe. Reach out to us, make contact and let us know you are safe," a family spokesperson said.

"It doesn't matter who you contact, family or friends, it can be anybody. We just want to know you are safe, that's all we care about."

A police spokesperson said: "Caitlin's family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe. We are urging Caitlin to make contact with us and continue to appeal for information from the public to help us locate her."

She is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with fur trim, a beanie, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.