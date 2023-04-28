Sense of humour, loyalty recipe for 65-year marriage

Margaret (86) and Edward Clouston (89) with the card they received from King Charles marking their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this week. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A lot can change in 65 years.

When Edward and Margaret Clouston married in 1958, a dirt track connected Omakau and Alexandra and the government would not employ married women.

Mr Clouston was working on the family farm in the Ida Valley while Mrs Clouston (nee McDonald) worked at a bank in Omakau — because of the rule requiring female government employees to be unmarried, she was forced to leave her job a week before the wedding.

Luckily, their marriage fared better than the job and the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

"We’ve got a long history," Mr Clouston said.

Mrs Clouston described the Omakau she grew up in as a "vibrant place" and said the couple met during a dance.

They "just took it from there", Mr Clouston said.

"We knew how to behave in those days."

They courted for three years before marrying at the St James Presbyterian Church in South Dunedin.

After the wedding, they honeymooned around New Zealand.

Initially the couple lived in Omakau, before moving to Mosgiel where they stayed for 21 years.

Mr Clouston worked in the coal industry before working on building subdivisions and houses, while Mrs Clouston was an accountant.

They returned to Central Otago in the early 2000s to be closer to family and retire in Clyde.

For both of them, this reflected the lives of their ancestors, who travelled inland when they first reached New Zealand.

The couple now live in Alexandra, where Mr Clouston runs a mobility scooter rental business from their home.

Over the course of their marriage, life and society had changed a lot.

"We’re very fortunate we have all these home appliances that get women out of the home and into the workplace," Mrs Clouston said.

Family had always been the priority, and by their own account they have "quite a big clan" — five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

"They’re all beautiful, all intelligent," Mrs Clouston said.

"They pay my pension," Mr Clouston said.

Keeping busy and working hard were key to a long marriage, Mrs Clouston said.

"We’re quite different characters, we’ve always had our individual interests," she said.

"Nothing happens like a fairy dream. You have to work at marriage."

Mr Clouston said having a sense of humour was vital, as well as loyalty.

The couple celebrated on Wednesday with a luncheon and will be joined by immediate family for further celebrations at the weekend.

Written by Ruby Shaw