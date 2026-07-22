'Serious injuries' sustained in crash near Clyde

Serious injuries have been reported from a crash near Clyde in Central Otago.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Springvale Rd near Letts Gully Rd, shortly after 9am.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries," police said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The Central Otago District Council earlier said black ice was starting to form on roads around the district.

"Caution is advised around Alexandra/ Earnscleugh areas at this stage, but we expect it to affect other areas too. "

The council urged motorists to reduce speed and increase following distances.