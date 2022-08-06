Session to cover future of wastewater

A drop-in session about the future of Lake Hawea’s wastewater will be held at Hawea Library today from 10am to 1pm.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed online that the concept design for a preferred long-term option had almost been completed.

The concept design for the preferred option has been created to future-proof Lake Hawea’s wastewater needs for at least 30 years.

Council staff will be at the session to answer questions and listen to feedback.