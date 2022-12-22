Thursday, 22 December 2022

Seven vying for Cromwell board spot

    Seven candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the remaining spot on the Cromwell Community Board.

    Nominations closed at midday today to fill the seat vacated by Sarah Browne’s election to the Central Otago District Council in October.

    The confirmed candidates are Cromwell Cromwell Community by-election candidates are: Annabel Blaikie, David George, Tony Haycock, David Horton, Huw Murray, Wally Sandford and Sian Simpson.

    Ballot papers will be posted on January 26 with voting to close on February 17.

    - By Shannon Thomson 

     

