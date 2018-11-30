'Severe' storms, heavy rain, hail possible

There is a chance of 'severe' thunderstorms in parts of the South today, along with periods of heavy rain and hail.

MetService said storms were likely to develop this afternoon about western parts of Central Otago and Clutha, southern parts of the Southern Lakes, the Fiordland Lakes, and Southland.

The predictions come a day after some southern areas experienced stormy weather yesterday afternoon.

The forecaster said some of these storms could become "severe" today, producing downpours of 20 to 40mm/hr. Hail of 10 to 20mm in diameter - "in large accumulations" - was possible.

Thunderstorm activity was predicted to ease this evening.

Much of the country is in for unsettled weather, with thunderstorms, wind and rain expected to dominate the agenda this weekend

A deep low is approaching the country from the Tasman Sea today, with associated fronts moving on to the upper North Island.

Weather watches are in place and these could be extended and upgraded to warnings given the complex nature of the weather system tracking to the north of New Zealand, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Northland from 3pm this afternoon to 6am Saturday as well as a warning for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 11pm tonight to 11am Saturday.

A strong wind watch was also in place for Auckland overnight with winds expected to gust up to 100km/h.

Looking ahead to next week, rain would ease to showers over most of the country and the low over the Tasman Sea weakened and moved southeast over the country.

"Showers may be heavy with isolated thunderstorms. On Tuesday, another front moves east on to the South Island, with further showers about the North Island,: Hines said.

"Periods of rain affect western parts of the South Island from Monday to Tuesday, with the heaviest falls about the Westland Ranges."

- additional reporting NZME