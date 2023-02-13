Severe thunderstorm watch for South

Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes residents are being warned to brace for heavy showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for inland parts of the southern South Island with localised heavy rain and hail this afternoon and evening,

The warnings cover Central Otago (including Queenstown Lakes and inland Clutha), inland Southland and northern Fiordland with localised downpours of 25-40mm/hr forecast.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain," Metservice said.

Any severe thunderstorms that develop would be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away late evening.