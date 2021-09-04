Share of a million for Alexandra Lotto player

There will be celebrations all round for three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Alexandra after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight.

The winning tickets were sold at Alexandra New World in Alexandra and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.