Monday, 21 February 2022

Shed housing ammo, fuel catches fire

    Emergency services were called to a fire near Millers Flat today after a shed caught fire.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the fire in Craig Flat Rd about 4.40pm.

    The fire was in a single-storey shed which contained fuel and ammunition.

    Flames and smoke from the fire in Craig Flat Rd today. Photo: Sandy Aylor Garden
    Fenz crews from Lawrence and Heriot were called but ultimately stood down.

    The fire was contained about 6.15pm and the crew from Millers Flat remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots.

    The cause was not yet known.

