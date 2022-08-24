Slip work to cause delays

Motorists can expect delays on State Highway 8 south of Cromwell today as work is done to remove a slip that occurred yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be removing schist slip material next to SH8 south of the Cromwell bridge today.

A small slip occurred yesterday, which had been contained by the bund around the edge of the slope, Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Peter Standring said.

"As well as taking away the slip material from behind the bund, the crew will be sluicing the slope around the slip and jacking out a few bigger rocks on Wednesday," he said.

‘‘Traffic will be stopped at a safe spot either side for short periods while this work is under way — on average around five minutes from 9am through to mid-afternoon.”