Smooth operator

PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A Zamboni smooths the surface of the ice rink at Ice Inline Alexandra in preparation for its first public session of the season yesterday.

Rink manager Bill Roxburgh said he was excited for the coming season and seeing people back on the ice.

"There’s been lots of looking after [the ice]," Mr Roxburgh said.

"We’re very much looking forward to it."

The facility hosts ice skating, figure skating, ice hockey and outdoor curling as well as a state-of-the art indoor curling facility.

By Ruby Shaw